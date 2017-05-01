UPDATE: “Large and extremely dangerous” tornado spotted near Betula in McKean County

McKEAN COUNTY, P.A. (WIVB) – A tornado watch has been issued for southeastern McKean County through 4:45 p.m. Monday.

UPDATE: A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Betula, PA, moving east at 60 mph.

People in McKean County are asked to take cover as flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damage or destroyed and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Residents are asked to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. Move to the closest substantial shelter if you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle.