Travel advisory issued for Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A travel advisory has been issued for the city of Niagara Falls from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday.

Unnecessary travel will not be permitted during those hours.

UPDATE: The following streets and intersections have been closed due to flooding:

6700 block of Lindbergh

College and Bell underpass

11th St. and South Ave.

Porter and Robbins Drive

5600 block of Devlin

3000 block of Orleans

Champlain and Rivershore

89th and Girard

LaSalle Expressway under the north Grand Island Bridge

Niagara Scenic Parkway traffic circle

Champlain & Council and the Portage Road underpass

Standing water has left several roadways impassable. Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary travel out of an abundance of caution and to allow Department of Public Works and Niagara Falls Water Board crews to clear the areas.

A tornado watch has also been issued for all of Western New York. Residents are asked to stay indoors and stay away from doors and windows.