Travel advisory issued for Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A travel advisory has been issued for the city of Niagara Falls from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday.
Unnecessary travel will not be permitted during those hours.
UPDATE: The following streets and intersections have been closed due to flooding:
- 6700 block of Lindbergh
- College and Bell underpass
- 11th St. and South Ave.
- Porter and Robbins Drive
- 5600 block of Devlin
- 3000 block of Orleans
- Champlain and Rivershore
- 89th and Girard
- LaSalle Expressway under the north Grand Island Bridge
- Niagara Scenic Parkway traffic circle
- Champlain & Council and the Portage Road underpass
Standing water has left several roadways impassable. Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary travel out of an abundance of caution and to allow Department of Public Works and Niagara Falls Water Board crews to clear the areas.
A tornado watch has also been issued for all of Western New York. Residents are asked to stay indoors and stay away from doors and windows.