Travel advisory lifted in Niagara Falls following flooding

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several streets and intersections were closed off Monday after heavy rains flooded parts of Niagara Falls. Cayuga Island saw the worst of it. Rivershore Drive got up to 6 inches of flooding on some parts.

“Whenever it rains a lot we always get a flood but we’ve never seen it this bad,” said Diane Nastasa of Cayuga Island.

Rising waters flooded some people’s basements.

“There’s so much water outside it’s coming through the ground and if I don’t step on it you can clearly see the water come out if i step on it it stops it,” said Edwin Crespo of Cayuga Island.

“I noticed that I was hearing water pouring in my basement which never flooded before,” said Janine Cacciatore of Cayuga Island.

Water board crews checked sewers on Rivershore Drive for blockage. Cayuga Island is one of the lowest lying parts of the city. Niagara Falls Mayor Dyster says because the water level in the river is high, water backed up through the system.

“Once the water level in the river comes over the outpost of the storm sewers, the water starts flowing the wrong direction and that’s what you’re seeing here,” said Dyster.

“The sewers just don’t take the water they need to be cleaned. I just wish the city would do something to fix our drains so we don’t have this,” said Nastasa.

“I’ve never seen something like this before where the water is actually coming out from the pipes,” said Crespo.

Crews from the Niagara Falls Fire department pumped most of the flood water out of Rivershore Drive, and it is now officially open again to the public. The travel advisory has also been lifted in the rest of Niagara Falls.