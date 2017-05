MOBILE, Ala. (WIVB) — A Jeep flipped over several times in Mobile, Alabama, throwing the driver from the vehicle, but both occupants survived.

Dashcam video shows the Jeep passing several cars to get into the exit lane, when it clipped a red car in front of it and started to flip.

Witnesses say the passenger was pulled out by strangers who stopped to help.

Both the passenger and the driver were okay.