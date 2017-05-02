3 jailed following raid of Albion residence

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A combined effort by different law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of three people on felony drug charges.

The Orleans County Major Felony Task Force was investigating the sale and distribution of crack cocaine from Rochester to Albion.

With help from Albion police and the Orleans County multi-agency SWAT team, a search warrant was executed at an address in the village.

The following three people were arrested on third-degree drug possession and sale charges:

Shanya Beasley, 38, of Rochester

Virginia Rivera, 36, of Albion

Lamar Nelson, 28, of Rochester

While searching the West Ave. address, officers say they seized 113 bags of crack that were packaged for sale. In addition to that, they say they found cash, scales, packaging and other drug paraphernalia.

An aggressive pit bull was removed from the residence by animal control officers.

Beasley, Rivera and Nelson were all arraigned in the Town of Clarendon and jailed in Orleans County. Beasley was jailed on $50,000 bail, Rivera was jailed on $5,000 bail and Nelson was jailed without bail due to his criminal history.

Authorities say further charges and arrests are pending.