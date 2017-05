Related Coverage Fredonia PD unveils new approach to ‘Fredfest’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not called Fred Fest anymore, but this weekend in Fredonia, many people partied, and a number of arrests were made.

In all, Fredonia police say 67 people were arrested between April 26-30. Most of the people arrested were between the ages of 18 and 22.

Of the 323 incidents, police say many of them involved suspicious or disorderly people, vehicle laws or open containers.

MORE | See the full list of arrests and incidents here.