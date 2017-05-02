Amherst family facing long road with skull deformity affecting 3 of 5 siblings

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three year old Landon Lyons is happiest when he’s playing with his i-Pad, or his therapy cat Stolie. It’s temporary comfort in the pain he faces everyday.

“He’s miserable all the time he doesn’t leave the couch. He does nothing but lay here, suck his fingers and cry. And it’s taken a toll on him he hasn’t really had a childhood, none of my kids have had a childhood,” said Lisa Lyons of Amherst.

Landon has a deformity of the skull called chiari malformation.

“Their brain actually extends into their spinal canal and because of this it causes a lot of issues, neurological issues, headaches, leg issues,” said Lyons.

He’s one of five siblings, and two of his other siblings Carley and Greyson have the same condition.

“It’s very uncommon to have multiples in a family that have it. To have three or more it’s rare,” said Lyons.

Landon and his siblings also have a series of other issues like seizures.

“It affects their day to day life, anytime the weather changes like it does in Buffalo we have a really hard time with them. The pressure increases in their head it causes headaches, causes problems with their walking, their wanting to eat,” said Lyons.

Chiari malformation is a life long condition, and the Lyons have a long road ahead of them

“Landon will be having two more operations on his brain and his skull and he’s also facing a spine surgery. And Carley as well is facing a spine surgery and this is all within the next 12 months,” said Lyons.

The Lyons have a lot of debt due to medical expenses. On may 20th, a meat and basket raffle will be taking place at the Knights of Columbus in Cheektowaga to help relieve the family.

Doors open at 12 noon, 1st spin at 1 pm at the Knights of Columbus 2735 Union Rd, Cheektowaga.

For tickets and donations call Lisa Lyons at 716-998-2142 or email courage4lyonscubs@verizon.net