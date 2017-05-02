Buffalo to host NHL Scouting Combine through 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NHL Scouting Combine will remain in Buffalo through 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and the NHL announced on Tuesday.

Buffalo has hosted the combine for the past two seasons at KeyBank Center and HarborCenter. The combine is a pre-draft scouting event for teams to evaluate top prospects ahead of the NHL Draft.

“It’s been a pleasure to host this event the last two years and we are honored to be chosen to continue hosting through 2019,” said Sabres President Russ Brandon. “The combination of KeyBank Center and HarborCenter provides the perfect venue for the Combine, and we look forward to building on the success we’ve achieved during the last two events.”

Central Scouting Director Dan Marr also weighed in on the decision.

“The Buffalo Sabres, HarborCenter complex and the City of Buffalo have proven to be amazing hosts and the ideal location for our annual Scouting Combine. The NHL and its Member Clubs are pleased that this modern, all-encompassing venue will play host for the next three years.”