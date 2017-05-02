Cayuga Island residents waiting for last of street flooding to end

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – People who live in one of the lowest-lying areas of Niagara Falls are still seeing some water where it should not be.

Monday, city leaders had to close 12 streets and intersections because of flooding due to the severe weather. Tuesday, Joliet Avenue on Cayuga Island remained under water for stretch of a few hundred feet.

Tuesday morning, Cayuga Island residents were stopping by that stretch of still-closed road to take a look at the flooding.

“I thought it would go through the sewers, but I guess not,” said Cayuga Island resident Kathryn Watson, as she was heading to school Tuesday morning.

The water is up over the level at which the storm sewers in that particular area could handle it.

Niagara Falls Water Board crews were out in the flood waters Monday checking for blocked drains or other problems, just to be safe, but the real problem, we’re told, is the nearby river.

The water levels were already high before Monday’s severe weather. Then, the extra rain drove the water up over the sewer drain outflows, causing the water to back up into the system, flooding streets and basements in some areas.

Niagara Falls Fire crews were busy with their pumps cleaning out some of the water Monday, and residents with flooded basements have some cleaning up to do, too.

That said, Cayuga Island is prone to flooding because it’s a low spot in Niagara Falls, and a lot of people told News 4, even the flooding that continued into Tuesday wasn’t so bad.

“It’s standard street flooding. It’s not a big deal. It’ll go away,” said one Cayuga Island resident, John Drake. “Too much rain in too little time, that’s all.”

“Thank God we finally got some rain!” added another Cayuga Island resident, John Szabo.

Tuesday brought more rain to the area in the morning, but the scattered showers were nothing compared to the deluge that came down Monday. The water on Joliet Avenue did not rise with the added rain.

Until it fully dries out, drivers need to avoid the closed portion of Joliet. It is dangerous to drive through flood waters.