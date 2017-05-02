Chautauqua County restaurant destroyed in fire

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It is not clear what caused a fire that destroyed a restaurant in Chautauqua County Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., several crews rushed to Trillium Lodge on Main St. in Cherry Creek.

Fire officials do not think weather conditions started the fire, but they are not ruling anything out, including the chance of a lightning strike.

In all, about 100 volunteer firefighters responded to the fire, which was brought under control around 9 p.m.

The building was a total loss.