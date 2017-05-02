Daredevil-themed water park planned for Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- American Niagara Hospitality, owned by Canadian businessman Michael DiCienzo, wants state support for a hotel and water park planned for Niagara Falls.

DiCienzo presented the shovel ready plans for the daredevil-themed water park and luxury hotel to the Niagara Falls City Council Monday.

The hotel and park would go across the street from the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

The $70 million project will create 165 full time jobs and bring in $6.5 million in taxes annually, DiCienzo told News 4.

DiCienzo owns properties on the Canadian and American side of the Falls, including the Sheraton.

He said the reason this project would make such an impact on the Falls is because it would bring in much needed cash during the slow tourist season between September and April.

Council members appeared split on their support of the project, but residents were reportedly enthusiastic about the plans.

DiCienzo said the goal of building more unique attractions is to get visitors to stop by multiple places while they’re in town. This is an area he feels the American side of the Falls is lacking.

“There’s body slides, there’s tube slides, there’s dark slides, there’s drop slides. It’s almost kind of like a Cedar Pointe for water parks” he said.

DiCienzo is hoping Empire State Development will agree to provide American Niagara Hospitality with a grant to help build; it’s one he said the project will need. His previous requests, he said, have been denied.

