Erie, Niagara counties will receive $9.3 million for traveler safety projects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara and Erie counties will receive $9.3 million in infrastructure improvement projects to help improve traveler safety, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Tuesday.

The funding will be awarded for three projects to improve roadways in both counties.

The city of Buffalo will be awarded $5.6 million to improve pedestrian mobility and accessibility between Main and Elm streets and on Elm and Oak streets. Pedestrian improvements near Erie Community College will include a new curb and wheel ramps along the corridor to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Pedestrian signal equipment will be upgraded with modern pedestrian push buttons, and sidewalks, pavement and bicycle lanes.

Cheektowaga will receive $2.3 million to reconstruct the intersection of Walden Avenue with Galleria Drive and Anderson Road. The project includes widening Walden Avenue to add an additional left-turn lane for eastbound Walden Avenue traffic. Galleria Drive will be realigned and widened. The existing left-turn lane for westbound Walden Avenue traffic heading to southbound Anderson Road will be lengthened significantly to accommodate left turn movements. Northbound Anderson Road will be widened and reconfigured from two lanes to three lanes to provide an exclusive right-turn lane for northbound traffic.Pedestrian push buttons will be installed with audible crossing countdown timers along Walden Avenue.

$1.4 million will be allocated to replace or rehabilitate nine large culverts on State Routes 18, 93, 263, 324, and 429 in the towns of Amherst, Tonawanda, Porter, Wilson, and Wheatfield. Replacing or rehabilitating the culverts will allow water to flow through more easily, improving highway safety and reducing the risk of future flooding.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.