“First-time camping weekends” planned for summer 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – First-time campers will get the chance to see if sleeping out under the stars is for them this summer with New York State’s free “First-Time Camper weekends”.

Families will be able to register for a fully-stocked campsite at select state campgrounds one weekend this summer from June 7 to Aug. 25 to get a camping experience without having to invest in camping equipment, thanks to the New York State DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

New campers will be provided with a family tent, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp chairs, a lantern, and firewood. A camping ambassador will meet families at the campsite and help them get their camp set up with a “Camping 101” lesson. Campers will even have the opportunity to learn how to fish, hike, bird watch, paddle, and more from experts.

“Camping is a rewarding experience that is one of the best ways for families to connect to nature and spend time with each other in the great outdoors, and its very affordable,” NYS Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Participating campgrounds are listed:

June 7- June 9 – North South Lake (Catskills) (http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24487.html)

June 14 – June 16 – Wellesley Island State Park– https://parks.ny.gov/parks/52/details.aspx

June 21 – June 23 – Paradox Lake (Adirondacks) (http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24488.html)

June 28- June 30 – Schodack Island State Park – https://parks.ny.gov/parks/146/details.aspx

June 4 – June 6 – Kenneth L Wilson (Catskills) (http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24472.html)

. Aug. 11 – Aug. 13 – Green Lakes State Park – https://parks.ny.gov/parks/172

Aug 18 – Aug. 20 – Hearthstone Point (Adirondacks) (http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24470.html)

Aug. 25 – Aug. 27 – Hamlin Beach State Park – https://parks.ny.gov/parks/20/details.aspx

Reservations are required and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting May 17, 2017 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. by calling 518-474-6718. For more information, visit DEC’s website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/109909.html.