“First-time camping weekends” planned for summer 2017

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – First-time campers will get the chance to see if sleeping out under the stars is for them this summer with New York State’s free “First-Time Camper weekends”.

Families will be able to register for a fully-stocked campsite at select state campgrounds one weekend this summer from June 7 to Aug. 25 to get a camping experience without having to invest in camping equipment, thanks to the New York State DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

New campers will be provided with a family tent, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp chairs, a lantern, and firewood. A camping ambassador will meet families at the campsite and help them get their camp set up with a “Camping 101” lesson. Campers will even have the opportunity to learn how to fish, hike, bird watch, paddle, and more from experts.

“Camping is a rewarding experience that is one of the best ways for families to connect to nature and spend time with each other in the great outdoors, and its very affordable,” NYS Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Participating campgrounds are listed:

Reservations are required and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting May 17, 2017 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. by calling 518-474-6718.  For more information, visit DEC’s website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/109909.html.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s