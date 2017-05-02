Former behavioral health care worker charged with child endangerment

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Amherst man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child who had been in his care when he worked at a Buffalo behavioral health services facility.

Ronald Atkinson, 60, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, third degree menacing, and second degree harassment. Atkinson’s charges stem from an Oct. 2016 incident in which he allegedly caused a victim’s arm to hyper-extend during a restraint, which required the victim to receive medical treatment. The victim was under 17 years old.

.Atkinson was employed by the facility as a youth care professional. He is no longer employed by the facility.

Atkinson was released and scheduled to appear in Amherst Town Court May 24.