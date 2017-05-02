Locally owned A&A railroad celebrates 100 years

By Published:

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Arcade and Attica Railroad Corporation is turning 100.

The railroad company will host its  100th annual stockholders meeting on May 3 at the office of the corporation, 278 Main St. in Arcade.

The locally-run railroad began operations June 1, 1917, providing freight and passenger services between Arcade and Attica.

The company has plans to celebrate their milestone anniversary throughout the passenger train excursion season. To learn more about the events planned, call the Arcade station at 585-492-3100.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s