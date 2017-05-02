Locally owned A&A railroad celebrates 100 years

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Arcade and Attica Railroad Corporation is turning 100.

The railroad company will host its 100th annual stockholders meeting on May 3 at the office of the corporation, 278 Main St. in Arcade.

The locally-run railroad began operations June 1, 1917, providing freight and passenger services between Arcade and Attica.

The company has plans to celebrate their milestone anniversary throughout the passenger train excursion season. To learn more about the events planned, call the Arcade station at 585-492-3100.