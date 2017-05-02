New Era, Bills, Sabres foundations donate $1 million to Explore & More

By Published:
Explore and More Children's Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, it was announced that a substantial gift was coming to the Explore & More Children’s Museum.

A combined gift of $1 million was presented to the museum by the New Era Cap Foundation, Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. The money will be used toward creating the Playing Together play zone.

“At New Era, we’re best known for our partnerships with the major sports leagues. But equally as important is our desire to fuel a passion for sports in the next generation,” Chris Koch, president and CEO at New Era, said. “We’re proud to support this educational play zone at Explore & More Children’s Museum and to invest in our community’s children through a sports experience they can appreciate and learn from – whether they’re an athlete or a fan.”

By focusing on “education through sport,” Explore & More says the play zone will be a “prime attraction” and the “most high-tech and physically challenging part of the Canalside museum” once the museum opens.

“When you are looking to make the biggest impact on the most lives in our community, you couldn’t imagine better partners than the Buffalo Bills Foundation, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation and New Era Cap Foundation,” Explore & More Board President Barry Swartz said. “The synergy of these organizations working together for the benefit of our children will compound the return on investment in ways we haven’t seen before. We are truly excited by the opportunities that will now be available for the children of Buffalo.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s