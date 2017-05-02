New Era, Bills, Sabres foundations donate $1 million to Explore & More

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, it was announced that a substantial gift was coming to the Explore & More Children’s Museum.

A combined gift of $1 million was presented to the museum by the New Era Cap Foundation, Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. The money will be used toward creating the Playing Together play zone.

“At New Era, we’re best known for our partnerships with the major sports leagues. But equally as important is our desire to fuel a passion for sports in the next generation,” Chris Koch, president and CEO at New Era, said. “We’re proud to support this educational play zone at Explore & More Children’s Museum and to invest in our community’s children through a sports experience they can appreciate and learn from – whether they’re an athlete or a fan.”

By focusing on “education through sport,” Explore & More says the play zone will be a “prime attraction” and the “most high-tech and physically challenging part of the Canalside museum” once the museum opens.

“When you are looking to make the biggest impact on the most lives in our community, you couldn’t imagine better partners than the Buffalo Bills Foundation, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation and New Era Cap Foundation,” Explore & More Board President Barry Swartz said. “The synergy of these organizations working together for the benefit of our children will compound the return on investment in ways we haven’t seen before. We are truly excited by the opportunities that will now be available for the children of Buffalo.”