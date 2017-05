NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police are looking for a person of interest related to a Walmart theft.

Somebody stole from the store, at 886 Niagara Falls Blvd., around 3 p.m. on March 11.

Police are looking to identify the woman pictured above.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s Detective Bureau at 692-4312.