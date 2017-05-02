Police: Cheektowaga officer attacked while trying to break up fight

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say an officer was injured while trying to break up a fight at the Walden Galleria.

On April 8, a shopper at the mall informed the officer that two 16-year-old girls were about to fight.

When the officer responded, police say the girls were already throwing punches.

After police say they refused to stop, the officer stepped in between them to stop them. As he did this, police say several other youths attacked the officer from behind.

Authorities say one of them bit the officer on the hand, causing him to bleed. His hand injury became infected.

Another youth is accused of kicking the officer, and another, police say, hit him “over the head with a heavy object.”

The officer suffered a concussion, and is recovering while out of work.

Police say the two girls involved in the fight were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. It is not clear if anyone else is facing charges.

Anyone with information on the people involved in the incident is asked to call Cheektowaga police at (716) 686-3505.