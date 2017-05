Post offices offering Saturday passport events in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Postal Service is offering a number of events where people can apply for a passport on a Saturday.

Here are the locations, dates and times for events in western New York this month, which include some non-Saturday dates.

OFFICE ADDRESS CITY HOURS DATE NORTH TONAWANDA POST OFFICE 141 GOUNDRY ST NORTH TONAWANDA 8:30 a.m. to Noon Saturday, May 06, 2017 RANDOLPH POST OFFICE 90 MAIN ST RANDOLPH 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, May 06, 2017 EAST AMHERST POST OFFICE 9630 TRANSIT RD STE 1000 EAST AMHERST 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 09, 2017 MUMFORD POST OFFICE 38 DAKIN ST MUMFORD 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 09, 2017 FORESTVILLE POST OFFICE 17 MAIN ST FORESTVILLE 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 NIAGARA SQUARE STATION 229 W GENESEE ST BUFFALO 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, May 13, 2017 WEST SENECA BRANCH 4300 SENECA ST WEST SENECA 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 BUFFALO MAIN OFFICE WINDOW 1200 WILLIAM ST BUFFALO 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, May 13, 2017 DERBY POST OFFICE 7350 ERIE RD DERBY 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, May 13, 2017 WARSAW POST OFFICE 35 S MAIN ST WARSAW Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 MEDINA POST OFFICE 128 W CENTER ST MEDINA 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 WELLSVILLE POST OFFICE 40 E PEARL ST WELLSVILLE 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, May 20, 2017 CENTRAL PARK STATION 170 MANHATTAN ST BUFFALO 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, May 20, 2017 GETZVILLE POST OFFICE 2655 MILLERSPORT HWY GETZVILLE 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 HAMBURG POST OFFICE 5501 CAMP RD HAMBURG Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017