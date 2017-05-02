Shoplifter departs with $430 of property from grocery store

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Seneca woman is facing charges after Orchard Park Police say $430 in stolen property was found in her trunk and the shopping cart she was using.

Ashley R. Tiedemann, 30, a Seneca Street resident, was charged with petit larceny and fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property April 28.

According to police reports, Orchard Park Police responded to the Tops plaza on Southwestern Boulevard for a report of a female shoplifter who had departed the store in a vehicle.

Tiedemann was pulled over by police and identified as the store manager. She was released on $750 bail and is scheduled to return to court in May.