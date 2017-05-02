Social media post leads to arrest for probationer

By Published:
PHOTO FROM ERIE COUNTY PROBATION DEPARTMENT Marijuana, pills, scales, and other items were uncovered at a Buffalo home after probation officers searched it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A social media post lead to the arrest of an Erie County probationer.

According to the Erie County Probation Division, probation officers conducted a search of a home at 166 Bickford Ave. in Buffalo after a probationer had made a post on social media with a gun.

Probation officers were assisted by a Buffalo Police K9 unit and uncovered a quantity of marijuana, pills, scales, and packaging material while at the home. Officers also located over 50 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition at the residence.

Two individuals at the address have been charged with fifth degree criminal possession of marijuana. A second search of another probationer resulted in the confiscation of a replica handgun. That individual is being supervised following a weapons conviction.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s