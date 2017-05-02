Social media post leads to arrest for probationer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A social media post lead to the arrest of an Erie County probationer.

According to the Erie County Probation Division, probation officers conducted a search of a home at 166 Bickford Ave. in Buffalo after a probationer had made a post on social media with a gun.

Probation officers were assisted by a Buffalo Police K9 unit and uncovered a quantity of marijuana, pills, scales, and packaging material while at the home. Officers also located over 50 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition at the residence.

Two individuals at the address have been charged with fifth degree criminal possession of marijuana. A second search of another probationer resulted in the confiscation of a replica handgun. That individual is being supervised following a weapons conviction.