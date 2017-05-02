State of emergency declared due to Lake Ontario flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – A state of emergency has been declared due to flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Rochester Tuesday to assess flood damage and talk to property owners.

Gov. Cuomo says declaring a state of emergency frees up resources to be brought to Monroe County.

A Lake Ontario response team has also been created. The response team consists of the National Guard, the Department of Homeland Security, DEC, New York State Police, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional equipment including towers, generators, and pumping equipment, will be made available for use by multiple municipalities.

This story was originally published by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.