Tolbert to run for Erie County Sheriff

By Published:
Bernie Tolbert has announced he will run for Erie County Sheriff.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bernie Tolbert has thrown his hat in the ring for Erie County Sheriff.

Tolbert gave a press conference Tuesday declaring his intention to run for Erie County Sheriff on the Democratic line.

Tolbert, a Western New York native, is retired from the FBI. In his final years with the organization he ran the Buffalo’s FBI division. Following his retirement from the FBI he worked in private security for large corporations including Coca-Cola, HSBC Bank, and the NBA. Tolbert headed the NBA’s security around the world, including the Athens and Beijing Olympics.

In his press conference Tuesday, Tolbert said his priorities as sheriff would be to promote greater transparency in the Erie County Holding Center, modern and professional training for deputies, and improved mental health resources for handling prisoners suffering from mental illnesses. He also aims to combat rising street violence and the heroin and opioid epidemic.

 

