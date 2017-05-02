Trespassing, harassment charges against Evander Kane dropped

Published:
Kane
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –  The trespassing and harassment charges against Buffalo Sabres player Evander Kane have been dropped, Kane’s lawyer Paul Cambria confirmed Tuesday.

The charges were dismissed and Kane’s case sealed on April 30.

Kane was charged with several harassment charges, and trespassing in July 2016 following a June 2016 incident at a city of Buffalo nightclub. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In Oct. 2016, a judge granted Kane adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, meaning that the charges would be dropped if Kane stayed out of trouble for six months.

 

 

