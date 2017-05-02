Two high-profile court case decisions upheld

Results of Paul Blarr, Candance Cartagena cases have been affirmed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB ) – The results of two high-profile Erie County court cases were upheld in Appellate Court Tuesday.

Justices in the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court affirmed the convictions of an Amherst man who admitted to selling counterfeit jewelry and a woman found guilty of murdering her 8-year-old daughter.

Paul Blarr was sentenced to 23 to 69 years in prison in 2015 for selling fake jewelry, including fake diamonds, in 2015. He is serving his sentence at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, and he won’t be eligible for release until Jan. 9, 2025.

Candace Cartagena is serving a maximum sentence of 25 years to life for the 2010 suffocation of her daughter.