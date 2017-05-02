U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds homeowners of how they can and can’t help

Flooding along Lake Ontario's shoreline has prompted many calls to the USACE's Buffalo District office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Due to shoreline flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Buffalo District has received many calls from homeowners along Lake Ontario requesting assistance.

Homeowners should first contact their town, county, and state officials before contacting USACE, the Buffalo District said in a statement. The Corps of Engineers does not have the authority to provide technical assistance to protect homeowner property from erosion, but homeowners should contact the USACE for permit if they are considering doing work to correct erosion damage.

“We will work with an applicant through the regulatory process, while striving to approve erosion protections that are most effective, minimize encroachment into the waterway, and are environmentally sound,” Diane Kozlowski, USACE Buffalo District Regulatory Chief said.

By law, the USACE can provide assistance for flood response and post-flood response activities to save lives and protect improved properties, such as public facilities and residential or commercial developments during or following a flood or coastal storm. Direct assistance to an individual homeowner or business is not permitted.

All assistance by the USACE is supplemented through local and state governments.

The USACE has two Nationwide Permits (NWP) which provide shortened review times for bank protection. NWP No. 3 is for repair, rehabilitation, or replacement of any previously authorized structure or fill and NWP No. 13 is for newly proposed bank protection structures or fill.

Each permit has specific thresholds and conditions in order to qualify for these permits. For more information, visit http://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Nationwide-Permits/.

 

