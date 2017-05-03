Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling heroin that killed buyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to selling heroin which resulted in a death.

Damien Hicks-Bailey, 22, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

According to U.S. Attorney Michael P. Felicetta, who is handling the case, in July 2015 the West Seneca Police Department responded to a 911 call from a woman screaming that her son was dead.

Police responded and found an individual dead inside an apartment on Seneca Street. Officers recovered an uncapped hypodermic needle and a spoon with a dried white cotton ball next to the victim and an empty plastic bag. The cotton ball later tested positive for heroin and the empty plastic bag contained Hicks-Bailey’s DNA.

The victim’s mother lived with her son and told officers she had last spoken with her son the night before at 9:30 p.m.

Officers then reviewed a string of text messages on the victim’s cell phone during which he discussed purchasing drugs from an individual. The text messages led police to a 7-Eleven store on Seneca Street, where surveillance images captured the defendant exchanging the drugs with the victim around 1:30 a.m. the day of his death.

Hicks-Bailey is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 12. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The DEA and the West Seneca Police Department collaborated in the investigation.