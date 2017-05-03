Buffalo man suspected of DWI exonerated 3 years later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man’s record is finally clean nearly three years after he was first charged with DWI.

Jonathan Crane’s case was thrown out, but then the judge changed her mind. Crane was driving his girlfriend home from a club in Rochester in 2014 and was pulled over for speeding.

After failing a field sobriety test, he was charged with DWI, but a city court judge said police did not have enough evidence to convict him and threw the case out.

Then, the judge tried to reverse her own decision, ordering Crane back to court.

That is illegal, and Crane kept fighting. He was finally exonerated last week.

“No matter who you are, you have to follow the law,” Crane said. “And in the end, no matter if you’re a little guy like me, or a big guy like the judge, you have to follow the law. And no matter what it says, because it’s right, and that’s justice. And what was happening to me was not fair and it was not justice at all.”

Crane said he spent about $6,000 fighting the DWI charge. He’s thinking of suing to get that money back.