BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lovers of Mexican food may be celebrating, as Don Tequila plans to re-open its doors on May 11.

The company made the announcement on Facebook. Here is the post:

The restaurant has been closed since immigration raids back in October.

Dozens of people were arrested after the raids, including the business owner and his partners. They were charged with conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

La Divina, Agave and El Agave were also raided.