Farmers markets opening in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many farmers markets are opening across western New York now that spring is here.

List of farmers markets in the area:

Alden Farmers’ Market – 13119 Broadway (Route 20) – May 13 – October 14 – Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Barker Farmers’ Market – Faith United Methodist Church 1449 Quaker Rd. – June 22 – September 14 Thursday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Blasdell Farmers’ Market – 4271 Lake Ave – March 15 – September 27 Wednesday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Clarence Hollow Farmers’ Market – Town parking lot 10717 Main St. (Rt. 5) – June 3 – October 28 Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Downtown Buffalo Country Market – 350 Main St. outside between Court & Church Streets – May 15 – October 26 Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

East Aurora Farmers’ Market – Aurora Village (TOPS) Plaza 123 Grey St. – May 6 – November 22 Saturday/Wednesday 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market – Bidwell Parkway corner of Elmwood Ave. – May 13 – November 25 Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Farm 2 Preschool Kenmore Ave Farmers’ Market – 500 Kenmore Ave. Buffalo – June 27 – September 26 Tuesday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m

Genesee Country Farmers’ Market – Bank St. and Alva Place – June 9 – October 27 Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hamburg Farmers’ Market – Village municipal parking lot Main & Buffalo streets – May 6 – October 28 Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Holland Farmers’ Market – Municipal lot Route 16 Next to Fire Hall – May 7 – November 5 Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kenmore Farmers’ Market – 2919 Delaware Ave. – June 17 – October 28 Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Market at the Villa Farmers’ Market – Artisan Villa 140 North Main St. Warsaw – May 25 – October 12 Thursday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Niagara Falls City Market – 19th St. & Pine Ave. – Year-round Monday/Wednesday/Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Buffalo Farmers’ Market – 1113 Hertel Ave. – June 4 – October 29 Thursday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Roberts Farm Market – 11170 Maple Ridge Rd. Medina – Year-round Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Springville Farmers’ Market – Gentner Auction 341 W. Main St. (Rt. 39) – Year-round Wednesday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.