Gov. Cuomo announces second round of program recognizing teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In addition to the announcement of $25.8 billion in education aid for the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the second round of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Program.

“The program honors outstanding individuals who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, working to foster creativity, instill a love of learning, and inspire independent thinking and student initiative,” Cuomo’s office says.

More than 60 honorees will receive a $5,000 stipend for professional development.

Public school teachers are eligible to apply, and any member of the public can nominate a teacher.

Teachers can be recommended by May 11 here.