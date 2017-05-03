Gov. Cuomo announces second round of program recognizing teachers

By Published:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In addition to the announcement of $25.8 billion in education aid for the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the second round of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Program.

“The program honors outstanding individuals who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, working to foster creativity, instill a love of learning, and inspire independent thinking and student initiative,” Cuomo’s office says.

More than 60 honorees will receive a $5,000 stipend for professional development.

Public school teachers are eligible to apply, and any member of the public can nominate a teacher.

Teachers can be recommended by May 11 here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s