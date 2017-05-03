Local political activist to be sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, a local political activist will be sentenced after reaching a plea deal in February.

Rus Thompson was facing felony charges related to voter registration fraud before reaching a plea deal. Now, the conservative activist stands charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for offering a false instrument for filing.

During a primary election in September of 2015, Thompson went to vote in Grand Island and filled out an affidavit ballot, even though he did not live there. His residence was actually in Niagara Falls.

Thompson says he feels targeted for being an outspoken citizen, and that the investigation into his registration was motivated by politics.

“You can’t tell me this wasn’t a set up,” Thompson said. “They try to take you down and if they can’t beat you one way, they try to take all your money. When they start hitting you in your back pocket in your wallet and it’s all vindictive politics, it’s got to end.”

News 4 will have the results of Thompson’s sentencing as soon as they are available.