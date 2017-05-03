Man who killed young mom and her son gets 50 years-to-life in prison

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who killed a young mother and her seven-year-old son last fall will learned his sentence on Wednesday.

Shane Stevenson was sentenced to 50 years-to-life in prison — the maximum sentence he could have received.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Raina Voll, 30, and her son, Leo Klinger, last September.

Both were found strangled in their Cheektowaga apartment after a bizarre police investigation.

It started earlier in the day on September 15, when Voll’s other child, a two-year-old, was found abandoned in a stroller outside a nearby church.

Police eventually figured out where the child lived and went to the family’s apartment, where they made the gruesome discovery.

Police say the murders happened during a domestic situation, but the whole situation is hard on everyone involved in the case.

Stevenson was originally indicted on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder, but the first-degree murder charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

His 50-year sentence is the combination of consecutive 25-year sentences on the second-degree charges.

During sentencing, the courtroom was packed with Voll’s family. Stevenson said he did a “horrible, ugly thing” and will think of the victims every day.

The judge’s response to Stevenson was that he didn’t know if “horrible” and “ugly” reach “the level of what you’ve done.”

