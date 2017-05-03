Niagara County sheriff warns of counterfeit bills passed in Lockport, Newfane

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several counterfeit bills have been passed at businesses in Lockport and Newfane, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department warned Wednesday.

The counterfeit currency is typically $50 and $100 U.S. bills, and have Asian writing on the front and back. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspects purchased the bills online.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the several fraudulent attempts and is asking for the public’s cooperation in the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau, investigator Brett Thompson, at (716) 438-3332 during business hours or at brett.thompson@niagaracounty.com. Tips can also be left on the sheriff’s department’s 24-hour line at (716) 438-3393.