Niagara County sheriff warns of counterfeit bills passed in Lockport, Newfane

By Published:
PHOTO FROM NIAGARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT The Niagara County Sheriff's Department is warning of counterfeit bills like this one being passed in Lockport and Newfane.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several counterfeit bills have been passed at businesses in Lockport and Newfane, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department warned Wednesday.

The counterfeit currency is typically $50 and $100 U.S. bills, and have Asian writing on the front and back. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspects purchased the bills online.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the several fraudulent attempts and is asking for the public’s cooperation in the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau, investigator Brett Thompson, at (716) 438-3332 during business hours or at brett.thompson@niagaracounty.com. Tips can also be left on the sheriff’s department’s 24-hour line at (716) 438-3393.

PHOTO FROM NIAGARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Department is warning of counterfeit bills like this one being passed in Lockport and Newfane.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s