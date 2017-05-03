Niagara County will transfer 50 Main to City of Lockport

Published:
PHOTO FROM NIAGARA COUNTY PIO 50 Main St., located in downtown Lockport, will be returned to the city from the county.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County will transfer a surplus building in downtown Lockport to the city of Lockport in a move intended to help city planners create a professional office building in the city’s business district.

The building, 50 Main St., was acquired by the county in April 2015 as part of a package deal to buy two other office buildings being rented by county agencies. The building formerly housed the Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center.

The Niagara County Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday to the city’s Greater Lockport Development Corp. for $1. The GLDC will work to find a tenant for the property.

50 Main St. was built in 1918, during the height of WWI. It was occupied by Niagara County Bank, a precursor to Marine Midland. Niagara County Bank was established as the Canal Bank in 1839.

County attorneys are in the process of formally transferring the building.

 

