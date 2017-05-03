‘Otto the Auto’ robot teaches students road and bike safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Otto the Auto’ came to the Hamlin Park school to show off some moves and talk to students about safety outdoors.

“As soon as it warms up and the kids are playing outside you see the spike in the crashes you’ll hear it on the scanners at the news station so we’re trying to keep the kids safe to avoid those incidents,” said Elizabeth Carey, AAA of Western and Central NY Public Affairs Director.

“We are seeing bikes as the weather warms up so we’re trying to ensure that they wear helmets, have their proper safety and they know how to cross the streets with an adult at all times,” said Karen Nolan, Hamlin Park school Kindergarten Teacher.

Otto emphasizes crossing the street safely, riding your bike properly and always wearing a helmet.

“Otto teaches us if you go across the road you have to look both ways,” said London Fisher, student.

“When you open the door you have to see if a car is coming or a bike so you won’t crash into it,” said Kent Sanders, student.

“They absolutely love it they think he’s entertaining, they think it’s fun and they really like to interact with it,” said Nolan.

AAA of Western and Central NY Public Affairs Director Elizabeth Carey says the most common time for accidents is right after school from 3 to 8 pm, when a lot of kids are playing outside during spring and summer months.

“It’s a two way street the drivers have to be paying attention and the children need to know the rules as well and then hopefully we can avoid any tragedies,” said Carey.

You can follow Otto on Twitter at @Otto_AAAWCNY

You can go to http://www.aaa.com if you’re interested in having Otto come to your school.