Police: Man seen driving while 4 times over legal alcohol limit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police say they caught a man driving while four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Around 9:30 on Tuesday night, police say an officer was patrolling on New Taylor Rd. when they saw a vehicle improperly turn.

When police tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, they say the driver just kept going, eventually pulling into a private driveway on Imperial Dr.

The driver, who was identified as Michael Zilak, 57, showed multiple signs of intoxication and failed sobriety tests, police say.

After being charged with aggravated DWI and taken to the police station, Zilak was given a breath test. There, police said his blood-alcohol content was four times more than the legal limit.

Zilak is facing a felony aggravated DWI charge due to a previous DWI conviction back in 2012, where he was more than twice the legal limit.