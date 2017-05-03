School 99 lockout lifted following threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a threat was made to School #99, the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center, the school went into lockout Wednesday morning.

A third-grade student called 911 and made a threat, the school says.

News 4 was told the student threatened to shoot a classroom and a teacher

A shelter in place was being enforced. School officials say the building is secured and everyone is safely following protocol.

Police were searching the building and were able to ping the cell phone tower where the call originated from.

