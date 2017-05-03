School aid to WNY increasing by $90.8 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to invest $25.8 billion in education across the state.

This measure increases education aid in New York by $1.1 billion, Cuomo’s office says.

Locally, school aid in western New York will increase by $90.8 million, which includes $50.1 million more in Foundation Aid.

“By investing more in education than ever before and more than any other state in the nation, we are expanding access to quality education from pre-K through college and helping all New Yorkers build a stronger foundation to pursue the American dream,” Cuomo said. “Each and every New York student needs and deserves access to a world-class education to ensure a bright future, and we must continue to invest in our schools, our teachers and our students to ensure a stronger state for generations to come.”

In the entire state, $800 million will be invested in prekindergarten and $150 million will support community schools.

$35 million will go toward public after-school programs.

$2 billion in funding from the Smart Schools Bond Act will improve technology and infrastructure.