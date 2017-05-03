Sentence will not be reduced for woman who provided weapons in 2012 firefighter ambush killings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – A federal judge has denied a request to reduce the sentence of a woman who  provided the firearms used by a Rochester man to fatally shoot two firefighters on Christmas Eve 2012.

Dawn Nguyen was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to providing guns to a known felon. A U.S. District Court judge in Rochester recently denied a motion by Nguyen’s lawyer to reduce the sentence.

Nguyen, 28, is currently serving time in a detention facility in Philadelphia for providing the weapons William Spengler used to shoot four firefighters on the morning of Dec. 24, 2012. Spengler killed his sister inside his Webster home and then ambushed firefighters when they arrived to put out a fire he started. He fatally shot two firefighters and injured two others.

Spengler then killed himself.

 

 

