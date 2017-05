WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA serving Erie County is treating a fox kit that was hit by a car.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Moran put a cast on the young animal.

The SPCA says they are hoping to help the fox with socialization by transferring it to someone local with other foxes.

