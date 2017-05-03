State police urge gun safety following accidental shooting in South Dayton

SOUTH DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB)- It was supposed to be an Easter with family.

Darcy Flagg was planning a ham dinner; instead, she spent her evening at the hospital.

“Just hearing them call and say you’re daughter is being taken to the hospital because she was shot and then getting to the hospital and seeing my daughter laying in bed with her arm full of blood, it just, it was horrible,” Flagg said.

Her 16-year-old daughter Brittany Bean was shot in her right forearm with a 12-gauge shotgun while she was at a friend’s house. Her friend, a 12-year-old boy, shot her according to New York State Police.

Trooper Jim O’Callaghan said no adults were home at the time.

“We took that weapon from the house and we also took several other weapons from the house which were not used in this incident. But as a precautionary these items were removed from the house and unfortunately a lot of these items were not locked up and some of them were even loaded,” he said.

Brittany was taken via Mercy Flight to the hospital, where she’s undergone several surgeries.

She’s now home-schooled for the rest of the year and won’t be enjoying the spring and summer activities she used to.

“She has barely to no movement in the wrist. Her fingers are getting a little bit of movement but they are still numb. The doctors are saying it’s going to be a long road for her,” Flagg said.

The 12-year-old suspect has been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Menacing. The boy’s 41-year-old father, who again, was not home, is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

State police want this avoidable tragedy to serve as a reminder that part of responsible gun ownership is keeping guns locked away from your children.

There is a Go Fund Me Page set up for Brittany’s medical bills called “Benefit for Brittany Bean.”

You can also make a donation to Community Bank under Darcy Flagg.