Teens charged with burglarizing abandoned hospital

PERRYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens were charged with burglarizing an abandoned hospital in Cattaraugus County.

On Saturday night, New York State Police responded to a call of people trespassing at the JN Adam complex in Perrysburg.

When Troopers arrived at the scene, they say they could hear people damaging the building and breaking glass inside of it.

The teens fled the building, Troopers say, but were apprehended.

Identified as Bennington resident Devon Ford, 18, and Attica resident Seth Pionessa, 17, Troopers accused them of burglary and criminal mischief.

According to Troopers, they smashed windows and a door in the facility.

Additionally, Pionessa was found to be in possession of marijuana, Troopers say.

Both Ford and Pionessa were committed to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,000 bail.

