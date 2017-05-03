Three charged for meth possession in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people are facing charges following a Wednesday morning methamphetamine raid at a W. 6th Street address.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the New York State Police’s Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) executed a search warrant at 510 W. 6th St. following an investigation into illegal drug trafficking and sales in the area.

The Jamestown Police SWAT team assisted in gaining entry to the home. A quantity of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located inside of the home, as well as two children, ages three and ten, who were living inside of the apartment.

Three people inside of the residence were charged. James C. Blue, 27, Lakeia Boyd, 31, and Sheldon Harper, 23, were each charged with fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Boyd, the mother of the two children, was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.