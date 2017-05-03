Two cocaine traffickers arrested in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two major cocaine traffickers were arrested in the town and the city of Dunkirk Tuesday evening.

Michael L. Pacheco, 26, 15 Webster St., and Fred A. Santiago, 29, 80 Lincoln Ave., both of Dunkirk, were arrested following a two-month investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, assisted by the Town of Evans Police, Town of Hamburg Police, and the DEA.

According to Dunkirk Police, it is alleged that Santiago conspired with Pacheco to deliver more than an ounce of cocaine to an agent of the STRDTF within the Town of Dunkirk.

STRDTF arrested Pacheco at a location on Vineyard Drive in the Town of Dunkirk on a warrant from the Town of Dunkirk Court. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of more than 4.5 ounces of cocaine.

At 7:10 p.m., STRDTF agents, Dunkirk Police and the DEA executed a search warrant at 80 Lincoln Avenue in the City of Dunkirk. During the course of the search, agents seized approximately 28.5 ounces of cocaine (street value of all drugs seized $50,000). Also seized was $46,000 in U.S. currency, postal money orders, scales, packaging materials and a cocaine press which is used to process the cocaine for sale.

Pacheco has been charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class A-2 felony and second degree conspiracy, a class B felony. He was held in lieu of $150,000 cash/$300,000 property bail.

Santiago was charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Additional state and federal charges will be placed against both subjects as the investigation continues. As a result of this investigation, additional arrests may be forthcoming