A dozen ducklings are getting a second chance after being rescued and cleaned up

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside of an incubator in the back of the Wildlife room at the SPCA of Erie County, you’ll find a dozen ducklings, happily chirping and bouncing around. While they’re all cheeping and happily flapping away now, the baby ducks have had a harrowing first few days after being found in a grease pan left outside of a local restaurant.

“Unfortunately all of these guys just jumped right in there and weren’t’ able to get out,” said Allie Booth, a wildlife supervisor at the SPCA of Erie County.

One of the restaurant workers brought the ducks to the SPCA where the volunteers quickly worked to give them baths with Dawn dish soap.

“The Dawn is a special concentration and temperature so it’s just right to use on the ducklings,” said Booth.

The wildlife supervisor says they have to keep a close eye on the ducklings and their fresh feathers before they can let them back out into the wild.

“It’s a huge detriment to them,” said Booth. “What these birds, especially ducklings, need is to be able to float on the water. If they have anything impeding their feather condition it makes it very difficult for them to stay afloat and they’ll get soaked with water and could drown.”

The ducklings are going for daily swim sessions, testing out the water.

“We wanted to make sure their water proofing will be okay and that they’ll be able to make it.”

And Booth is sharing some good news – saying they think all dozen ducklings are going to be just fine and soon enough, will be flying free.

“We are very hopeful for them.”

The SPCA of Erie County is able to care for these ducklings as well as the 3,000 other wildlife animals which come into their facility through donations. To donate to the SPCA, visit their website here.