Assistant Chief Engineer

News 4 Staff Published:

The Assistant Chief Engineer will collaborate with the Director of Engineering on project planning and supervise station technical staff with the implementation of new equipment and systems/equipment repair.

The successful candidate should have an engineering or 2 year electronics technology degree combined with several years of experience working as a television broadcast engineer, involved with the maintenance, repair and installation of television broadcast equipment.

Skills and attributes to include:

· To be self starter, motivated, and to be continually looking for ways to improve the station both technically and operationally.

· Strong troubleshooting abilities.

· Solid communication, organizational and leadership skills.

· Familiarity with the maintenance of equipment and technologies used in a television news environment, such as Avid

· Familiarity with over the air broadcast encoding and transport stream processing equipment.

· Strong IT skills, familiarity with Microsoft Operating Systems, including Microsoft Server 2008.

· RF and UHF transmitter maintenance experience is a plus.

Apply online here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s