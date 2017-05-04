The Assistant Chief Engineer will collaborate with the Director of Engineering on project planning and supervise station technical staff with the implementation of new equipment and systems/equipment repair.

The successful candidate should have an engineering or 2 year electronics technology degree combined with several years of experience working as a television broadcast engineer, involved with the maintenance, repair and installation of television broadcast equipment.

Skills and attributes to include:

· To be self starter, motivated, and to be continually looking for ways to improve the station both technically and operationally.

· Strong troubleshooting abilities.

· Solid communication, organizational and leadership skills.

· Familiarity with the maintenance of equipment and technologies used in a television news environment, such as Avid

· Familiarity with over the air broadcast encoding and transport stream processing equipment.

· Strong IT skills, familiarity with Microsoft Operating Systems, including Microsoft Server 2008.

· RF and UHF transmitter maintenance experience is a plus.

Apply online here.