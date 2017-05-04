Fantasy Island will open for season May 13

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Martin’s Fantasy Island will open for the season May 13, the park’s first full season under new ownership.

California-based Apex Parks Group purchased the amusement and water park last season from longtime owners Martin DiPietro and his family.

“We’re excited to carry on the tradition that Marty and the whole DiPietro family built here at Fantasy Island,” said Len Synor, the park’s spokesperson, said in a statement. “The changes that we’re making for 2017 focus on improving the guest experience.”

Changes will include a new arcade next to the “I Got It” game, new food items including beef on weck, personal pizzas, and local craft beer selections, and new cabanas in the water park which will be available to be rented daily through the park’s website.

New games will be offered in the “Galaxy of Games” building, and restaurants will be air conditioned.

To find out more about the new offerings or to purchase season passes and daily tickets, visit http://www.FantasyIslandNY.com.