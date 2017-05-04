Food Network star Alton Brown coming to UB

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Author and Food Network star Alton Brown will bring his live culinary variety show to the UB Center for the Arts 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

Tickets for Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science go on sale at noon May 11.

Brown’s show will incorporate songs, comedy, puppets, and “Bigger and better, potentially dangerous food demonstrations”.

Alton Brown is the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, which ran for 14 years on Food Network. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He has written eight books on food and cooking, including his latest, EveryDayCook. 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s