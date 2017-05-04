Food Network star Alton Brown coming to UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Author and Food Network star Alton Brown will bring his live culinary variety show to the UB Center for the Arts 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

Tickets for Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science go on sale at noon May 11.

Brown’s show will incorporate songs, comedy, puppets, and “Bigger and better, potentially dangerous food demonstrations”.

Alton Brown is the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, which ran for 14 years on Food Network. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He has written eight books on food and cooking, including his latest, EveryDayCook.