Gainesville man gets additional charges while incarcerated

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Gainsville man facing charges for family offenses and first degree criminal contempt is facing more charges.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s reports say that Ervin W. Delude, Sr., 45, was arrested both on Tuesday and Wednesday for violating an order of protection, while he was incarcerated in the Wyoming County Jail. Delude was arrested May 2 for placing over 60 phone calls since April 25 to a woman who is currently protected from him by a stay-away order of protection.

Also on May 2, Delude had a different inmate in the jail call a person outside of the jail to then send text messages to the woman on Delude’s behalf. He was arrested again on May 3 and charged with first degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

He’s currently being held without bail in the Wyoming County Jail and will return to village of Warsaw Court May 22.